2 weeks pass since Clark County woman last seen

Cassandra Ayon
Cassandra Ayon(Clark County Sheriff's Dept.)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
UNITY, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s now been more than two weeks since a Clark County woman was last seen.

Cassandra Ayon, 27, was last seen around 3:45 a.m. Oct. 3 in the Unity area, when she left a friend’s house. Ayon hasn’t been home since and didn’t show up to work on Monday.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Department says the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation and State Crime Lab is assisting in the investigation.

Ayon drives a black 2015 Chevy Impala with a license plate of AHZ-2509.

Friday, the department encouraged people to take a second look around their properties as the falling leaves have created more visibility in some areas.

We are looking for your help! We are asking the public to please check their properties and surroundings areas for...

Posted by Clark County Sheriff's Office Wisconsin on Friday, October 16, 2020

