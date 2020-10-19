2 weeks pass since Clark County woman last seen

UNITY, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s now been more than two weeks since a Clark County woman was last seen.

Cassandra Ayon, 27, was last seen around 3:45 a.m. Oct. 3 in the Unity area, when she left a friend’s house. Ayon hasn’t been home since and didn’t show up to work on Monday.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Department says the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation and State Crime Lab is assisting in the investigation.

Ayon drives a black 2015 Chevy Impala with a license plate of AHZ-2509.

Friday, the department encouraged people to take a second look around their properties as the falling leaves have created more visibility in some areas.

Posted by Clark County Sheriff's Office Wisconsin on Friday, October 16, 2020

