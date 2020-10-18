Packers turn the ball over twice, trail Buccaneers 31-10 in the third quarter

TAMPA BAY (WSAW) - The Packers jumped ahead 10-0, but back-to-back turnovers by the Green and Gold helped turn momentum. Tampa Bay capitalized on both turnovers and lead 31-10 in the third quarter.

The Packers started with the ball and marched to the Tampa 21, but Green Bay would settle for a field goal. Mason Crosby split the uprights from 39-yards out. The Packers are the only team to score on their first drive in every single game this year.

The Buccaneers would try to answer but the Packers defense held strong and forced a three-and-out.

The Packers offense continued to roll on their next possession. It looked like Aaron Rodgers scored on a six-yard scramble, but he was ruled down at the one.

Aaron Rodgers took a hard hit in the end zone, then he immediately got up and hit them with a "double pump." Absolute savage 😂 pic.twitter.com/fjDOyKSnrz — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 18, 2020

Aaron Jones would take the touchdown by plunging one-yard into paydirt. His seventh touchdown of the year made it 10-0 Green Bay.

The Buccaneers offense continued to struggle, but Tampa’s defense would force a turnover. Green Bay’s first turnover of the year is a pick-six by Jamel Dean. This was just Rodgers' third-career pick-six. Two of those pick-sixes have come in Tampa Bay: Sunday and 2009.

PICK 6! Jamel Dean takes it to the house! #GoBucs



📺: #GBvsTB on FOX

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/qYnOYOB3CA pic.twitter.com/qk0Tn7O45M — NFL (@NFL) October 18, 2020

The turnover bug bit the Packers after that. On the ensuing Packers drive, Rodgers threw the ball to Davante Adams, but the ball would pop up and be picked-off by Mike Edwards. Edwards would take it back to the Green Bay two-yard line. Rodgers first multi-pick regular-season game in 37 games.

From there, Ronald Jones III would pummel his way into the end zone. Tampa Bay would take its first lead of the day 14-10.

The Packers offense struggled to get going after the turnovers, and the Tampa Bay offense started to heat up. Tom Brady marched the Bucs down the field. the 65-yard drive was capped by Brady hitting Tyler Johnson for the seven-yard touchdown. Buccanneers jumped ahead 21-10.

TB12 connects with Tyler Johnson to extend the Bucs lead, 21-10! #GoBucs



📺: #GBvsTB on FOX

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/qYnOYOB3CA pic.twitter.com/kW746g8rX8 — NFL (@NFL) October 18, 2020

Tampa Bay’s next possession would end the same way. Brady would sling it to his old friend. Rob Gronkowski would reel in the 12-yard pass for his first touchdown in a Buccaneers uniform. Tampa jumps ahead 28-10.

At the half, Rodgers was 11/25 with 128 yards and two interceptions. Rodgers was also sacked twice. Jones tallied six carries for six yards and a touchdown. Brady was 14/16 for 111 yards and two touchdowns.

Tampa Bay would add to their lead to start the second half. Ryan Succop would split the uprights from 50-yards out to give the Bucs a 31-10 lead.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.