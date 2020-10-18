Advertisement

Keeping Merrill senior activities going

The Enrichment Center is running under 50 percent capacity, but is still working to provide activities for older people.
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - For at risk age groups during a pandemic, their health is vital. But part of that is coming to in-person classes

At the Enrichment Center, it’s a class that these participants look forward to.

“This class is so energetic. It gets my muscles moving,” Carol Heyel, a participant in the class, said. Tammie Mrachek

Muscles that weren’t moving in March and April at the beginning of the pandemic.

“It’s really easy to get down on yourself when you are cooped up all the time. This give me an out,” Heyel explained.

It gives this group exactly that, not only a physical release, but a mental break.

“The fact that we are able to offer this to them keeps them active, keeps them social, keeps them healthy, ” Tammie Mrachek, the Enrichment Center coordinator, said.

Keeping them healthy requires and extensive list of precautions put in place by the Enrichment Center. Masks are required everywhere but some activities, where they can be taken off if the participant has trouble breathing and social distancing are required.

“We’re doing the best we can with the information that we have to keep our participants safe,” Mrachek said.

A space with a capacity of over 700 helps.

“We certainly aren’t running at 100 percent, we’re probably even less than 50. But what we can offer safely, we do,” Mrachek explained.

And it’s keeping people like Carol---feeling healthy and safe.

“It makes a better day for me”

