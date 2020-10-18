First Alert Weather : Quiet Monday with snow and preslopitation on the way for Tuesday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

After many locations received their first snowfall and accumulation of the season this past weekend, another winter like precipitation producer is on the way for the early part of the new work week. Monday will be the day of transition, as there will be some sunshine to begin with, followed by quite a bit of cloud cover for Monday night into Tuesday.

Tuesday will become a little more interesting as our next system, will arrive initially as mostly snow, with occasional sleet and rainfall mixing in with it toward the evening hours. At this time, we are monitoring this situation for a possible First Alert Weather Day, however, there are still a lot of questions about the timing of the arrival of snowfall *and* if it will remain as snow long enough to accumulation on area roadways, sidewalks and parking lots. As many locations saw their first snowfall accumulation the past weekend, most of the snowfall remained on grassy areas and this storm system may turn out very similar to that past one. Regardless of snowfall accumulation sticking to the roads (as well as grassy areas), there may be a layer of freezing rain that moves in late Tuesday night, that also requires some watching late Sunday night into early Monday morning.

At this time, here is the first call for snowfall accumulation across parts of the area:

Rhinelander: Rain and snow after 1pm. New snow accumulation around an inch. Overnight: snow, may mix with freezing drizzle.

Medford: Rain and snow developing. Snow could be heavy at times. 2-4″ daytime accumulation.

Merrill: Rain and snow developing. 1-2″ accumulation through the daytime hours.

Wausau: Rain and snow developing. New accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Marshfield: Rain and snow developing. New daytime accumulation of 1-2″ possible.

Stevens Point: Rain and snow. Daytime accumulations less than ½".

Wisconsin Rapids: Rain and snow. Daytime accumulations less than ½".

Forecast valid from Sunday October 18 (WSAW)

Expect additional shower chances to return later this week and into the weekend, with those events looking more like rainfall, than snowfall at this time.

