First Alert Weather: Chilly end to the weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - We saw our first taste of winter yesterday with the light snowfall for many of our communities. Thankfully most of the snow stayed off the roads, but it is just a peek at what is to come in the next few months.

Today and tomorrow will stay dry, but we are expecting a mix of clouds and sunshine. Today after some morning cloud cover, we are expecting mostly sunny skies to take over for most of today. Temperatures will however remain in the upper 30s and low 40s, so it will stay well below average again for today. More cloud cover sneaks into the area after some early morning sunshine tomorrow. Most of the day tomorrow will feature mostly cloudy skies and upper 30s.

By the time we reach Tuesday, that will be our next chance to see precipitation. This system seems to be a touch more robust than what we just saw on Saturday morning, but it still does not look like a major winter storm.

As of this morning, many models are locking into the 1-3″ range for Tuesday. Our southern communities will likely see more rainfall mixing in, which will greatly limit accumulation potential. We will continue to monitor this next system and give you all of the updates over the next few days.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.