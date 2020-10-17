UWSP celebrates “Zoomcoming” with virtual parade

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The UW-Stevens Point homecoming parade would usually be held this Saturday, but instead the school is celebrating Zoomcoming. Saturday morning, alumni came together to show their school spirit by submitting videos of them marching.

Alumnae from all over the country sent videos showing off their Pointer pride.

Leading the pack was UWSP Chancellor Bernie Patterson in his last homecoming celebration before retiring in December. Organizers say they had videos sent in from as far away as Florida and from right here in Wisconsin.

“We were just really grateful, and humbled and kind of inspired to see people that are willing to do this, and kind of take this journey with us, because it’s such an unusual time and people are going through so many challenges,” said Alumni Relations Director Laura Gehrman Rottier. “We weren’t really sure what to expect, but we knew it was going to be good, because… I always say good people make good events.”

The parade featured a performance by the pep band, which got together specially to record the fight song.

“The lengths that the pep band has to go through to practice and rehearse together is truly phenomenal,” she said.

Saturday they also hosted a reunion on Zoom, saying even more people than usual could join because of the virtual format.

The festivities of Zoomcoming have been going on all week and officially ended Saturday afternoon.

