The Hilight Zone Week 4
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -Week 4 of The Hilight Zone features or game of the week, a CWC-Large clash of titans between #2 Amherst and #3 Stratford. Plus D.C. Everest looks to stay hot, Edgar continues their dominant start, and Iola-Scandinavia is back.
Amherst 28, Stratford 13
Arrowhead 59, Oconomowoc 17
Baldwin-Woodville 39, Somerset 29
Baraboo 24, Reedsburg Area 0
Barron 38, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 8
Belmont 36, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 0
Blair-Taylor 22, Alma/Pepin 19
Bonduel 45, Peshtigo 20
Boyceville 20, Glenwood City 16
Brillion 52, Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 22
Brookfield Academy 47, Kenosha Christian Life 7
Brookfield Central 20, Hamilton 15
Burlington 20, Elkhorn Area 6
Cameron 35, St. Croix Falls 13
Catholic Memorial 42, Grafton 7
Cedarburg 35, West Bend East 22
Chilton 44, Valders 21
Clear Lake 12, Cadott 7
Colby 20, Marathon 0
Crivitz def. Crandon, forfeit
Durand 33, Mondovi 27
Edgar 47, Thorp 6
Ellsworth 55, Amery 7
Freedom 18, Little Chute 12
Germantown 30, Brookfield East 24
Gilman 44, McDonell Central 8
Grantsburg 42, Unity 6
Hartford Union 46, West Bend West 3
Hayward 14, Lakeland 6
Hilbert 49, Oostburg 0
Homestead 40, Nicolet 25
Hudson 32, Rice Lake 19
Hurley 35, Flambeau 0
Iola-Scandinavia 47, Pittsville 0
Kaukauna 43, Wisconsin Lutheran 0
Kenosha Bradford 21, Kenosha Indian Trail 0
Kettle Moraine 50, Waukesha South 21
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 14, Port Washington 0
Lake Holcombe/Cornell 28, Webster 26
Lake Mills 49, Watertown 24
Lakeside Lutheran 39, Kewaskum 8
Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 50, Gillett 0
Luck 40, Clayton 18
Luxemburg-Casco 49, Southern Door 14
Marshall 12, Markesan 8
Martin Luther 54, Saint Thomas More 0
Mauston 45, Wisconsin Dells 7
Medford Area 42, Merrill 6
Menomonee Falls 26, Pewaukee 14
Menomonie 24, Chippewa Falls 6
Mosinee 35, Antigo 6
Mukwonago 23, Waukesha West 13
Muskego 56, Waukesha North 7
Oak Creek 33, Kenosha Tremper 14
Oconto Falls 40, Tomahawk 16
Ozaukee 33, Howards Grove 7
Pacelli 42, Wild Rose 6
Portage 26, Sauk Prairie 16
Randolph 34, Cambridge 22
Reedsville 50, Manitowoc Lutheran 6
Rhinelander 26, Ashland 7
River Valley 33, Richland Center 13
Shawano 48, Marinette 27
Sheboygan Falls 29, Berlin 8
Shell Lake 69, Prairie Farm 6
Siren 40, Frederic 22
Spooner 35, Bloomer 34
Spring Valley 42, Turtle Lake 0
University School of Milwaukee 20, Edgewood 0
Waterloo 35, Pardeeville 26
Watertown Luther Prep 19, Racine Lutheran 6
Wauwatosa East 43, New Berlin Eisenhower 0
Wauwatosa West 50, New Berlin West 7
Whitefish Bay 10, Slinger 0
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 41, Wausau East 6
Wrightstown 35, Fox Valley Lutheran 6
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS(equals)
Adams-Friendship vs. Platteville, ccd.
Athens vs. Marathon, ccd.
Auburndale vs. Colby, ccd.
Boscobel vs. Hillsboro, ccd.
De Soto vs. Ithaca, ccd.
Denmark vs. Luxemburg-Casco, ccd.
Dodgeville vs. New Glarus/Monticello, ccd.
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau vs. Aquinas, ccd.
Highland vs. Wauzeka-Steuben, ccd.
Kiel vs. Roncalli, ccd.
Lake Mills vs. Horicon/Hustisford, ccd.
Lakeside Lutheran vs. Columbus, ccd.
Luther vs. Iowa-Grant, ccd.
Marinette vs. New London, ccd.
Nekoosa vs. Wittenberg-Birnamwood, ccd.
New Holstein vs. Two Rivers, ccd.
Owen-Withee vs. Abbotsford, ccd.
Potosi/Cassville vs. Southwestern, ccd.
Poynette vs. Wautoma, ccd.
Racine Horlick vs. Kenosha Bradford, ccd.
Southern Door vs. Kewaunee, ccd.
Superior vs. Menomonie, ccd.
Turner vs. Big Foot, ccd.
Watertown Luther Prep vs. Lodi, ccd.
Waupaca vs. Xavier, ccd.
Waupun vs. Kewaskum, ccd.
West Salem vs. Holmen, ccd.
Weyauwega-Fremont vs. Manawa, ccd.
Wisconsin Valley Lutheran vs. Pewaukee, ccd.
Wrightstown vs. Freedom, ccd.
