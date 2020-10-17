Advertisement

Group of Wisconsin doctors plead with Trump campaign to cancel Janesville rally

By Heather Foster
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WSAW) - A group of Wisconsin doctors is pleading with president Trump’s campaign to cancel his rally in Janesville, Saturday.

Dr. Robert Freedland, an ophthalmologist with the Mayo Clinic Health System said, “President Trump’s rallies endanger public health and they have become a platform for him to spread medically inaccurate information that puts people’s lives at risk right here in Wisconsin.”

Members speaking out are part of the group, Committee to Protect Medicare.

