Free weekly COVID-19 drive-up sites coming to Marathon and Portage County

Covid-19 testing in stevens point.
Covid-19 testing in stevens point.(wsaw)
By Brennen Scarborough
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County and Portage County Health Departments are starting weekly drive-up COVID-19 testing sites. The sites will help to give more accurate numbers and better contact tracing in central Wisconsin.

“So it starts and ends with testing. This is a huge strategy for us in terms of being able to slow the spread,” Judy Burrows from the Marathon County Health Department said.

“Obviously with the surge in cases that we are seeing in the central Wisconsin area, there is a need for more testing,” Portage County Health and Human Services director Ray Przybelski added.

The Wausau testing will be at 1308 West Street, every Tuesday from 8 am to 4:30 pm. The site will serve around 300 people every week.

It’s an indoor facility so it allows people to drive through which is really good. It keeps the convenience that we had at the other community testing clinics," Burrows stated.

Portage County will have testing every Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday at 1519 Water St.

“We applied for and received the permission for the community testing and bring along the additional testing as well,” Przybelski explained.

Along with the testing, both health departments are preaching the basic COVID-19 guidelines. They say that if cases continue to increase, so will the restrictions.

“We’re seeing that COVID-19 is having an impact on schools, businesses, and things like that,” Przybelski said.

“We’ve got to slow this down to keep our businesses open and to keep our kids in school. We’re at a really critical point,” Burrows added.

For a link to the Marathon County info click here. For the Portage County info, click here.

