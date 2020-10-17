Disc golf course coming to Rib Mountain

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - After years of discussion, the Parks Commission in Rib Mountain is moving forward with installing a disc golf course.

About halfway complete with a lot of help from volunteers, Liberty Park will be home to the 9-hole course.

The village put out a survey asking for residents opinions on the project. Supervisor Brad Conklin says about 100 of the 128 respondents supported it.

“We worked with kind of a local disc golf expert and he helped layout the plan to kind of put this disc course in the woods here and to try and maintain the wooded walking trails, too. There are some walking trails here that local residents use and we wanted to make sure that we were cognizant of that,” Conklin explained.

Doepke Park was also under consideration for this project, but committee members decided there were a few too many activities there and this would add to congestion.

The crew hopes to get baskets installed before winter officially arrives but realistically a ribbon cutting and formal opening won’t happen until next spring,

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.