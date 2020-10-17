Advertisement

Calif. teacher calls 911 after man breaks into students’ home

By KOVR Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALT, Calif. (KOVR) - A California mother is thankful for her children’s teacher who sprung into action when a man broke into their home during their remote school day.

“My kids are like completely terrified right now,” Reyna Luna. “They said that a guy opened the window and went inside the house.”

Their teacher, Jennifer Peterson, makes a habit to wait until every student logs off before she does too. When two of her students didn’t, she knew something was wrong.

“I was just watching their faces, and I can see their faces go from concern to actual panic,” Peterson said.

The man reportedly came through the front side window before the kids saw running through the house. The man allegedly then said he didn’t want to steal or break anything before he ran out the back door.

“They kept saying ‘help us, help us,’ and calling out to me,” Peterson said. She called 911 and remained online with the kids until authorities arrived.

Luna calls Peterson a hero, though Peterson says her instincts as a parent took over.

Copyright 2020 KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National News

Calif. teacher calls 911 after man breaks into students’ home

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
A California mother is thankful for her children’s teacher who sprung into action when a man broke into their home during their remote school day.

National

Suspect in teacher’s beheading in France was Chechen teen

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
France’s anti-terrorism prosecutor’s office says authorities investigating the horrific killing of the teacher on Friday have also arrested nine suspects.

National

Jaguars working remotely after positive COVID-19 test

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Jaguars said Saturday that a practice squad player has tested positive for the coronavirus.

News

Biden releases statement on Trump visit to Janesville

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gabriella Rusk
The former Vice President says that Wisconsin has one of the worst coronavirus outbreaks in the country.

Latest News

National News

Suspect arrest in zoo lemur theft

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Police say a suspect arrested in connection to theft of a lemur at the San Francisco Zoo.

National News

An 18-year-old born in Moscow has been identified as the main suspect behind Friday's Paris attack

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
An 18-year-old born in Moscow has been identified as the main suspect behind Friday's Paris attack.

National

Michigan woman travels 300 miles to vote

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WXYZ Staff
94-year-old Mildred Madison has not missed the chance to vote since she was 21.

National News

An elderly woman travels hundreds of miles to vote in this year's election

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
An elderly woman travels hundreds of miles to vote in this year's election

National

Rhonda Fleming, film star of ’40s and ’50s, dies at 97

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Rhonda Fleming, a Hollywood star of the 1940s and 1950s famed for her fiery red hair, has died at 97.

National Politics

GOP senator mispronounces Kamala Harris’ name at Trump rally

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Republican Sen. David Perdue mocked Kamala Harris, his Senate colleague and the Democratic vice presidential nominee, by repeatedly mispronouncing her name at a Georgia rally for President Donald Trump.