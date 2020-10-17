Advertisement

Biden releases statement on Trump visit to Janesville

The former Vice President says that Wisconsin has one of the worst coronavirus outbreaks in the country.
By Gabriella Rusk
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
JANESVILLE Wis. (WMTV) - Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden released a statement on Saturday morning about the planned visit to Janesville on Saturday.

In the written statement, the former Vice President says that Wisconsin has one of the worst coronavirus outbreaks in the country.

He also states that President Trump’s failed response to the pandemic has crushed Wisconsin’s economy.

On Saturday, Senator Elizabeth Warren will travel to Madison to host a drive-in ‘What’s at Stake' Early Vote rally on behalf of the Biden-Harris campaign. She will join Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin and Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes starting at 1:30 p.m.

The full statement from the Biden campaign is below:

Wisconsin is in the grips of one of the worst coronavirus outbreaks in the country. Jill and I are praying for the health of those who’ve contracted the virus, and for the families who are mourning the loss of a loved one. We have lost far too many lives to this pandemic — and the sad fact is, it didn’t have to be this way.

President Trump is knowingly downplaying the severity of the virus. At virtually every turn, he has panicked and tried to wish it away, rather than doing the hard work to get it under control. And today, 150,000 fewer Wisconsin workers are employed than when President Trump took office and his failed response to the pandemic has crushed Wisconsin’s economy.

If you send me to the White House, I’ll be ready to tackle this crisis on day one. My administration will trust the science, lead by example, speak the truth to the American people, and help Wisconsin families and small businesses build back better than before.

