Advertisement

Wisconsin changes policy to suspend, not terminate Medicaid for inmates

file photo
file photo(WCAX)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Services says beginning Oct. 24, Medicaid members that are incarcerated will have their health care benefits suspended and then re-evaluated before they are released from jail or prison.

Previously, Medicaid members who became incarcerated had their coverage terminated, which then often delayed their access to medical and behavioral health care following their release. DHS and the Department of Corrections say they’ve been working to make the policy change.

“This new policy will increase the likelihood of successful re-entry for Wisconsin residents into their communities,” stated DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm. “Connecting incarcerated individuals to health care and other support services upon their release is critical to breaking the cycles of chronic homelessness, reliance on emergency care, and re-arrest.”

According to a news release citing the Kaiser Family Foundation, incarcerated individuals are more likely to have chronic physical and mental health conditions, serious mental illnesses, or substance use disorders. In the two weeks after their release, adults leaving jail or prison face a mortality rate that is 12.7 times higher than the rest of the adult population.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Parent input sought for preschool program at Monk Botanical Gardens

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
Monk Botanical Gardens is hoping to launch a preschool program next fall and is seeking parent input.

News

DHS website change will result in temporary COVID dashboard outage

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services will make changes to its website over the weekend to streamline its data, however, that change will cause a temporary outage.

News

Sentencing date set for Milladore woman convicted of killing newborn

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
A sentencing date is set for Dec. 2 for the 24-year-old woman convicted of killing her newborn.

News

United Way brings in 7,000 lbs of canned donations for Marathon County Hunger Coalition

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kailin Schumacher
Due to the pandemic, the event was virtual this year, inviting businesses, organizations, and families to collect and build sculptures on their own.

Latest News

News

7 Things You Need to Know: Friday, October 16, 2020

Updated: 8 hours ago
Here are the 7 things you need to know for Friday, October 16, 2020.

News

Virtual Forum for 85th District

Updated: 14 hours ago

News

White House Task Force critical of Wisconsin’s handling of COVID-19

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Dale Ryman
Governor Evers says President Trump, and state Republicans, have not helped Wisconsin's cause.

News

First Alert Weather: Light snow possible on Saturday

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Mark Holley
The cooldown has arrived

News

Merrill high school students have option to learn virtually

Updated: 15 hours ago
Merrill high school students have option to learn virtually

News

GOP pushes Barrett’s nomination ahead, Dems decry ‘sham’

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Senate Judiciary Committee set Oct. 22 for its vote to recommend Barrett’s nomination to the full Senate for a final vote by month’s end.