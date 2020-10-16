Advertisement

Weekly COVID testing to begin in Marathon Co.

(Madeline Edwards)
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Health Department says it will begin free, weekly COVID-19 testing starting Tuesday, October 20th.

The National Guard is assisting.

The drive-thru testing will be at the Marathon County Emergency Office in Wausau.

People who are showing symptoms or who have been in close contact with people who tested positive are encouraged to get a test.

Testing starts at 8 a.m. and is on a first-come, first-served basis.

