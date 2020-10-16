Wauwatosa man ID’ed as Sauk Co. stabbing victim
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Sauk County Sheriff’s Department has identified the victim in a stabbing at Devils Lake State Park as John Schmutzer, 24.
Investigators said the death is a homicide. It happened around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday. It occurred on the Grotto’s trail. The state park is near Baraboo. Schmutzer is from Wauwatosa.
The sheriff’s department said Thursday they were looking for people that may have been taking photos of the foliage Wednesday and possibly captured a photo of the suspect.
Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.