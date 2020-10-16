Wausau, Kronenwetter set hours for trick-or-treating

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The city of Wausau and Village of Kronenwetter have designated Oct. 31 from 4-7 p.m. as the hours for those who chose to trick or treat. Halloween is on a Saturday this year.

According to a news release from the city, if you decided to participate in trick or treating this year, make sure you do it safely.

That means:

• Turn off your porch light if you don’t want to participate

• Do not participate at all if you are sick

• Large gatherings and events are not recommended

• Stay in your own neighborhood

• Limit contacts

• Wear a mask that covers your mouth and nose

• Stay 6-feet apart from others and don’t crowd on porches

• No in-person contact is recommended – consider grab and go options like candy or goody bags spaced out on a table

• Be respectful of those who are not participating.

