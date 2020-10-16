United Way brings in 7,000 lbs of canned donations for Marathon County Hunger Coalition

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

Despite the pandemic in full swing in Wisconsin, Marathon County continues to give back to others. Recently the community donated more than 7,000 pounds of food through United Way’s annual ‘Together We Can’ food drive.

Each year the non-profit calls on the community to donate their canned goods, and make sculptures at the ice skating rink for the Marathon County Hunger Coalition. Due to the pandemic, the event was virtual this year, inviting businesses, organizations, and families to collect and build sculptures on their own.

Overall, 17 groups participated in the donation, turning their canned goods into sculptures just for fun. Some favorites included a rocket ship can sculpture and a skillet of bacon and eggs.

This week the food is being organized by the Neighbors Place in Wausau who will distribute it out amongst the county, helping feed the thousands in need of support.

“Yesterday picking up the food was a lot of work, and it really showed the amount that people really care,” Sarah Olafson, the Director of Communications for the United Way of Marathon County said.

While the United We Can drive may be over, the United Way of Marathon County has a multitude of volunteer opportunities for the community.

The organization will start their next big project Monday the 19th for Make a Difference Day.

Make a Difference Day is a national event that many organizations participate in different ways. For the last ll Make a Difference Day’s, the Marathon County branch has organized groups to rake leaves for those who can’t do it on their own.

“I feel like right now, we all need each other and we need to realize that it can be very simple things that we can do that can really make a difference,” Krista Mischo, the Volunteer Engagement Coordinator for the United Way of Marathon County said.

While group numbers are smaller this year, the organization says they are expecting to rake at least 80 yards this year.

This year group sizes have been limited to no more than ten people. They are also encouraging rakers to wear their mask if they get close to each other.

United Way said it is not too late to sign up to volunteer for Make a Difference Day. They are also still accepting applications for those who need their yards raked.

For more information about Make a Difference Day or any one of their other volunteer opportunities

