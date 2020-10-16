Advertisement

Trump administration denies California disaster relief request following wildfires

By CNN Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CNN) - The Trump administration has denied California’s request for disaster relief to help with losses from recent wildfires.

The state asked for a major presidential disaster declaration in early September.

It would have provided money to help pay for damage caused by six fires that burned hundreds of thousands of acres. One of those was the Creek Fire, which is the largest wildfire in California history.

The Creek Fire burned more than 340,000 acres in Fresno and Madera counties in Central California.

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom said fires have cost the state $229 million so far this year. The fires have also killed 31 people.

The state plans to appeal the financial aid rejection.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Escaped llama causes drama along Oregon interstate

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Dorothy Sedovic
A state trooper, dubbed “Llama Wrangler," had been dispatched to an onramp on Interstate 84 Sunday to deal with an unusual roadblock.

National

Colts' retests for COVID-19 come back as negative

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The four positive samples were retested and have been confirmed negative, the team said.

News

Parent input sought for preschool program at Monk Botanical Gardens

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
Monk Botanical Gardens is hoping to launch a preschool program next fall and is seeking parent input.

National

Coca-Cola is discontinuing iconic ‘Tab’ diet soda

Updated: 24 minutes ago
Tab has maintained a small but devoted following through the years.

National News

7th grader's amazing dino discovery

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
A 12-year-old boy finds a bone that leads to an entire dinosaur dig.

Latest News

National Politics

Twitter CEO says it was wrong to block links to Biden story

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
CEO Jack Dorsey responded to criticism over its handling of a story that had prompted cries of censorship from the right.

Coronavirus

Broadway shutdown hurting actors, theater workers

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By CNN Staff
The pandemic has turned out the lights on Broadway with no productions scheduled now until next May.

Coronavirus

Broadway's lengthy closure crushes dreams

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
Broadway is closed until May 2021, impacting the livelihoods of nearly 100,000.

Coronavirus

Pfizer: Mid-November earliest it can seek virus vaccine OK

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The vaccine made by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech are among several leading candidates in final testing.

Coronavirus

WHO study finds remdesivir didn’t help COVID-19 patients

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The World Health Organization announced the long-awaited results of a six-month trial that endeavored to see if existing drugs might have an effect on the coronavirus.

News

DHS website change will result in temporary COVID dashboard outage

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services will make changes to its website over the weekend to streamline its data, however, that change will cause a temporary outage.