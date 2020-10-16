Advertisement

State’s COVID positivity rate reaches new high at 26.47%

(WBAY)
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports 3,861 new COVID cases and 21 more deaths. The positivity rate of 26.47% of the 14,586 tests received is the highest positivity for any day with more than 10,000 tests. WBAY-TV reports it’s the fourth day in a row with more than 3,000 cases.

Wisconsin now has a total of 166,186 people who’ve tested positive for the coronavirus since February. There are another 127,576 who are considered recovered; that’s down to 78.6% of cases.

One-hundred-and-thirty-five new hospitalizations were reported Friday. As of 3 p.m. Thursday, 1,043 patients are hospitalized statewide and 264 are in the ICU. In the north central region, 120 are hospitalized, with 25 in the ICU.

The death toll is now 1,574. Due in part to the surge in new active cases, the death rate has fallen to 0.95%, another new low. Waukesha County had three deaths; Brown, Clark, Dodge, and Ozaukee counties each had two deaths; Fond du Lac, La Crosse, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Oneida, Outagamie, Rock, Waupaca and Winnebago counties had one death each.

