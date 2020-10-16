Advertisement

South Wood Emerging Pantry Shelf sees influx in families after Verso closure

Food pantries have seen an increase of families in need as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to challenge everyone, but an increase in people means more difficulties for pantries to be able to keep up with demand.
Food pantries have seen an increase of families in need as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to challenge everyone, but an increase in people means more difficulties for pantries to be able to keep up with demand.(WSAW)
By Tony Langfellow
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Food pantries have seen an increase of families in need as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to challenge everyone, but an increase in people means more difficulties for pantries to be able to keep up with demand.

Cars lined up throughout the parking lot at South Wood Emerging Pantry Shelf (SWEPS) on Friday, Oct. 16 to receive some food to get their families through the week and the need for food and volunteers is greater now than ever.

“We’ve had a small increase of numbers, but of those numbers, a vast majority of them are families which require a lot more food than just a household of one or two,” SWEPS Pantry Operations Manager Dale Davis said.

The amount of people stopping by the SWEPS food shelf in Wisconsin Rapids has seen a 15% uptick since before the pandemic, and there’s no sight of slowing down anytime soon.

“Keeping our inventory up to the point where we can have enough food on hand for all the new families coming in has been a challenge,” Davis said.

He said the increase in families has largely to do with more mouths to feed while kids are at home instead of school as well as the verso paper mill ceasing operations this past summer laying off hundreds, leaving families stuck in a rut.

“They were not prepared for a long term lay off and they were not set financially to weather that so they get as far as they can on their own and families help them out, but eventually gets to the point where the burden is just too great,” Davis said.

Many of the donors that SWEPS relies on to stay operational throughout the year including the boy scouts and the United States Post Office canceled in-person food drives due to COVID-19, so now they’re relying on the community to donate and volunteer.

“It’s an easy, fun thing to do so it’s not a lot of hard work and it’s just rewarding,” SWEPS Volunteer Marcia Wright said.

“We’re pretty busy in here, but it’s a neat thing to do to help people out,” SWEPS Volunteer Judy Seegert said.

Canned goods are one of the biggest needs at the pantry, and if you are interested in donating or would like to volunteer, be sure to visit SWEPS’s website.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Food pantry in Wisconsin Rapids extra busy as more families seek help

Updated: 10 minutes ago
SWEPS pantry is looking for more donations and volunteer help

News

Dunkin', Baskin-Robbins grand opening

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Petco no longer selling shock collars; encouraging positive reinforcement training

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Holly Chilsen
Stop the shock: Petco ends the sale of electronic “shock” collars and firmly establishes itself as the health and wellness company for pets.

Deep Bench

Effective training methods for new pets

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

News

Don’t ignore symptoms of a mental health issue while juggling a busy schedule in an uncertain time

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Holly Chilsen
It's important not to ignore any symptoms of a mental health issue while dealing with added stress and juggling a busy day-to-day schedule.

Deep Bench

Deep Bench: Don't ignore mental health issues

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Food pantry sees greater need

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Portage County: Majority of COVID cases belong to 20-29 age group

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
The Portage County Health Department is reporting the demographic most infected with COVID-19 is people ages 20-29.

News

Wausau, Kronenwetter set hours for trick-or-treating

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
The city of Wausau has designated Oct. 31 from 4-7 p.m. as the hours for those who chose to trick or treat.

News

State’s COVID positivity rate reaches new high at 26.47%

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports 3,861 new COVID cases and 21 more deaths. The positivity rate of 26.47% of the 14,586 tests received is the highest positivity for any day with more than 10,000 tests. It’s the fourth day in a row with more than 3,000 cases.