Portage County: Majority of COVID cases belong to 20-29 age group

CDC / Alissa Eckert, MS
CDC / Alissa Eckert, MS(KWQC)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Portage County Health Department is reporting the demographic most infected with COVID-19 is people ages 20-29.

Friday, the county reported it was up to 2,121 total positive cases. Of the total cases, 347 are active. NewsChannel 7 has requested the total percentage of cases in Portage County in that age group. However, for perspective, statewide, the 20-29 is also most impacted, accounting for 23% of total cases.

“Attending gatherings of any size, whether small or large, with anyone outside of your immediate household is not recommended, as it may contribute to additional community spread,” stated Health Officer Gary Garske. “The virus continues to be spread through the community and should be assumed that it is everywhere.”

Click here to view the county’s COVID-19 dashboard.

