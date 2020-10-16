Parent input sought for preschool program at Monk Botanical Gardens

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Monk Botanical Gardens is hoping to launch a preschool program next fall and is seeking parent input.

The Gardens is developing a preschool program, Sprouts Garden Preschool, which would use gardening and nature as its curriculum foundation.

According to an email sent to supporters, at least 75% of the time the students will be outside. The program would host 3, 4, and 5-year-olds.

Last fall the Gardens partnered with Marathon County Head Start to provide six half-day field trips to two of their classrooms. This fall the program will continue, serving nine classrooms of 3-5 year-olds, providing over 18 hours of environmental education to 90 students.

Click here to go to the survey.

The Monk Botanical Gardens occupy a 21-acre property on the West Side of Wausau, at 1800 N. First Ave. It’s named for Robert W. Monk, who donated the land for the development of the public garden.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.