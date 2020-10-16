Advertisement

Parent input sought for preschool program at Monk Botanical Gardens

(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Monk Botanical Gardens is hoping to launch a preschool program next fall and is seeking parent input.

The Gardens is developing a preschool program, Sprouts Garden Preschool, which would use gardening and nature as its curriculum foundation.

According to an email sent to supporters, at least 75% of the time the students will be outside.  The program would host 3, 4, and 5-year-olds.

Last fall the Gardens partnered with Marathon County Head Start to provide six half-day field trips to two of their classrooms. This fall the program will continue, serving nine classrooms of 3-5 year-olds, providing over 18 hours of environmental education to 90 students.

Click here to go to the survey.

The Monk Botanical Gardens occupy a 21-acre property on the West Side of Wausau, at 1800 N. First Ave. It’s named for Robert W. Monk, who donated the land for the development of the public garden.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

DHS website change will result in temporary COVID dashboard outage

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services will make changes to its website over the weekend to streamline its data, however, that change will cause a temporary outage.

News

Sentencing date set for Milladore woman convicted of killing newborn

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
A sentencing date is set for Dec. 2 for the 24-year-old woman convicted of killing her newborn.

News

United Way brings in 7,000 lbs of canned donations for Marathon County Hunger Coalition

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kailin Schumacher
Due to the pandemic, the event was virtual this year, inviting businesses, organizations, and families to collect and build sculptures on their own.

News

7 Things You Need to Know: Friday, October 16, 2020

Updated: 7 hours ago
Here are the 7 things you need to know for Friday, October 16, 2020.

Latest News

News

Virtual Forum for 85th District

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

White House Task Force critical of Wisconsin’s handling of COVID-19

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Dale Ryman
Governor Evers says President Trump, and state Republicans, have not helped Wisconsin's cause.

News

First Alert Weather: Light snow possible on Saturday

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Mark Holley
The cooldown has arrived

News

Merrill high school students have option to learn virtually

Updated: 13 hours ago
Merrill high school students have option to learn virtually

News

GOP pushes Barrett’s nomination ahead, Dems decry ‘sham’

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Senate Judiciary Committee set Oct. 22 for its vote to recommend Barrett’s nomination to the full Senate for a final vote by month’s end.

News

Weekly COVID testing to begin in Marathon Co.

Updated: 14 hours ago
Weekly COVID testing to begin in Marathon Co.