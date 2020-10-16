Merrill high school students have option to learn virtually
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Merrill High School is giving parents and students the option to take virtual classes instead of in-person learning.
The school introduced the online learning option after a growing number of parents requested it.
Sign-ups for full-time virtual learning will run until October 23rd.
The new option begins, Monday, October 19th.
