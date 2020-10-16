Advertisement

Free Covid-19 testing on Tuesdays in Wausau

(WSAW)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Health Department will be hosting free covid-19 testing on Tuesdays, with help from the Wisconsin National Guard. The event will provide drive-through covid-19 nasal swab testing at the Marathon County Emergency Management Office.

300 tests will be performed on a first come first served basis, and will be provided until 4 p.m. or until all the tests are gone. Typically the busiest times for these testing clinics is between 8-10 a.m.

Registration for testing can be done electronically, but staff will assist people with registering at the clinic if needed. Non-English speaking support will also be available.

Individuals, 5 years and older, with and without symptoms are eligible for testing. Common symptoms are fever/chills, cough, and shortness of breath. Other symptoms include headache, new loss of taste/smell, sore throat, fatigue, body or muscle aches, and diarrhea, vomiting or nausea.

Results from National Guard testing sites typically are returned within 5-7 days. For individuals waiting more than five days for their results, they can call the new Wisconsin Department of Health Services COVID-19 Test Result Hotline at 1-866-419-6988.

