First Alert Weather: Light accumulation possible Saturday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A few flurries and light snow showers are moving into the area this morning. We are not expecting any accumulation on this Friday, but we may see a few early morning flakes, along with an isolated rain shower by this afternoon. Temperatures remain in the low to mid 40s, so it will not be an exceptionally warm day by any means.

Tonight we will clear out the skies briefly before bringing back more for the late-night hours. This eventually leads to light snowfall Saturday morning. This will likely change over to rainfall by the late-morning hours for most. Ground temperatures are still in the 40s for most spots, so it will be tough to stick to most surfaces. Most of the accumulation you will see will likely remain to your car, deck or grassy surfaces.

Nonetheless, we may see around an inch or less of sloppy accumulation for our northern communities. Around Wausau and farther south we have a chance to see light grassy accumulation, but road impacts are unlikely at this point. A few bridges and overpasses may get slick at times for our northernmost areas, so exercise caution tomorrow morning if you do see some snowfall starting to stick here and there.

