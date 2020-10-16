Advertisement

Don’t ignore symptoms of a mental health issue while juggling a busy schedule in an uncertain time

By Holly Chilsen
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s been such a hectic time for many of us while trying to adjust to new schedules, wearing many hats and trying to juggle it all. Mental health has taken a bigger hit for both adults and children in this time of uncertainty. But it’s important to recognize that there may be signs that it’s more than just stress.

Dr. Brian Weiland, a clinical psychologist at Behavioral Health Clinic in Wausau joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 on Friday to talk about the importance of recognizing any mental health issues, and most importantly why you shouldn’t ignore any symptoms.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Food pantry in Wisconsin Rapids extra busy as more families seek help

Updated: 10 minutes ago
SWEPS pantry is looking for more donations and volunteer help

News

South Wood Emerging Pantry Shelf sees influx in families after Verso closure

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Tony Langfellow
Food pantries have seen an increase of families in need as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to challenge everyone, but an increase in people means more difficulties for pantries to be able to keep up with demand.

News

Dunkin', Baskin-Robbins grand opening

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Petco no longer selling shock collars; encouraging positive reinforcement training

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Holly Chilsen
Stop the shock: Petco ends the sale of electronic “shock” collars and firmly establishes itself as the health and wellness company for pets.

Deep Bench

Effective training methods for new pets

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

Deep Bench

Deep Bench: Don't ignore mental health issues

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Food pantry sees greater need

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Portage County: Majority of COVID cases belong to 20-29 age group

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
The Portage County Health Department is reporting the demographic most infected with COVID-19 is people ages 20-29.

News

Wausau, Kronenwetter set hours for trick-or-treating

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
The city of Wausau has designated Oct. 31 from 4-7 p.m. as the hours for those who chose to trick or treat.

News

State’s COVID positivity rate reaches new high at 26.47%

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports 3,861 new COVID cases and 21 more deaths. The positivity rate of 26.47% of the 14,586 tests received is the highest positivity for any day with more than 10,000 tests. It’s the fourth day in a row with more than 3,000 cases.