DHS website change will result in temporary COVID dashboard outage

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Health Services will make changes to its website over the weekend to streamline its data, however, that change will cause a temporary outage.

According to a news release, the upgrade will improve tools for contact tracing, automate data entry, enhance security features, and strengthen the system to accommodate any increase in cases. During this upgrade, the system will experience an outage and the data used to provide visualizations and other statistics on the DHS COVID-19 webpages will not be updated until after the upgrade is complete.

The outage will begin at 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 16. Reporting of test results will not be impacted.

The updates are scheduled to go live on Monday, Oct. 19 and accurate reporting of the visualizations and data presented on DHS COVID-19 Data Webpages should resume by Tuesday, Oct. 20.

