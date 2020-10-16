Advertisement

Court approves severance pay settlement for former Shopko employees

(WNDU)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEBRASKA, Wis. (WBAY) - A $3 million settlement agreement has been approved in a class-action suit filed on behalf of thousands of former Shopko employees.

On Oct. 15, the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Nebraska approved a $3,018,434.78 settlement to be payed by Shopko.

In May 2019, former employees filed an objection to Shopko’s company reorganization plan, alleging they were not paid severance after Shopko filed for bankruptcy.

An agreement was later reached. The settlement involves 3,969 people.

“Shopko denies that it owes any severance pay. Nevertheless, Shopko has reached an agreement with the Class Representatives to settle the asserted claims for the entire class of similarly situated former employees,” reads the class action settlement announcement.

Former employees who are part of the settlement will receive the amount of severance listed in a memo released last spring. Taxes will be taken out of that amount.

Checks will be mailed within 100 calendar days.

If the checks are not cashed within 180 days after issuance or returned as void, the funds will go to Brown County United Way and Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin.

If you have questions about the settlement, visit https://www.shopkosettlement.com/ or call 1-88-442-8688.

Green Bay-based Shopko closed all of its stores in June of 2019.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

State’s COVID positivity rate reaches new high at 26.47%

Updated: 15 minutes ago
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports 3,861 new COVID cases and 21 more deaths. The positivity rate of 26.47% of the 14,586 tests received is the highest positivity for any day with more than 10,000 tests. It’s the fourth day in a row with more than 3,000 cases.

News

Wauwatosa man ID’ed as Sauk Co. stabbing victim

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
The Sauk County Sheriff’s Department has identified the victim in a stabbing at Devils Lake State Park as John Schmutzer, 24.

News

Wisconsin changes policy to suspend, not terminate Medicaid for inmates

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
The Wisconsin Department of Services says beginning Oct. 24, Medicaid members that are incarcerated will have their health care benefits suspended and then re-evaluated before they are released from jail or prison.

News

Parent input sought for preschool program at Monk Botanical Gardens

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
Monk Botanical Gardens is hoping to launch a preschool program next fall and is seeking parent input.

News

DHS website change will result in temporary COVID dashboard outage

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services will make changes to its website over the weekend to streamline its data, however, that change will cause a temporary outage.

Latest News

News

Sentencing date set for Milladore woman convicted of killing newborn

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
A sentencing date is set for Dec. 2 for the 24-year-old woman convicted of killing her newborn.

News

United Way brings in 7,000 lbs of canned donations for Marathon County Hunger Coalition

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Kailin Schumacher
Due to the pandemic, the event was virtual this year, inviting businesses, organizations, and families to collect and build sculptures on their own.

News

7 Things You Need to Know: Friday, October 16, 2020

Updated: 10 hours ago
Here are the 7 things you need to know for Friday, October 16, 2020.

News

Virtual Forum for 85th District

Updated: 15 hours ago

News

White House Task Force critical of Wisconsin’s handling of COVID-19

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Dale Ryman
Governor Evers says President Trump, and state Republicans, have not helped Wisconsin's cause.