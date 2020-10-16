Advertisement

Atlanta police make arrest in actor’s shooting death

In this July 2, 2008 photo, actor Thomas Jefferson Byrd appears during a portrait session in Atlanta. Police say Byrd, known for his roles in many Spike Lee films and who was nominated for a Tony Award in 2003, was shot dead in Atlanta on Saturday. He was 70. ()
In this July 2, 2008 photo, actor Thomas Jefferson Byrd appears during a portrait session in Atlanta. Police say Byrd, known for his roles in many Spike Lee films and who was nominated for a Tony Award in 2003, was shot dead in Atlanta on Saturday. He was 70. ()(Marcus Yam | Marcus Yam/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta police announced Friday that they have made an arrest in the shooting death of actor Thomas Jefferson Byrd.

Homicide detectives on Wednesday obtained an warrant for the arrest of 30-year-old Antonio Demetrice Rhynes on a felony murder charge based on evidence and tips from the public, and officers arrested him early Friday morning, Officer Steve Avery said in an email.

Rhynes will be taken to the Fulton County jail once he’s processed, Avery said. It wasn’t immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could comment on his arrest.

Best known for his roles in Spike Lee films, Byrd was found dead around 1:45 a.m. on Oct. 3 near his home in southwest Atlanta. He had been shot multiple times in the back. A $10,000 reward had been offered for information leading to an arrest.

Byrd acted in films including “Clockers,” “Chi-Raq,” “Bamboozled,” “He Got Game” and “Da Sweet Blood of Jesus.” Also a stage actor, Byrd was nominated in 2003 for a Tony award for his performance in the Broadway revival of “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” co-starring Whoopi Goldberg and Charles S. Dutton.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Study finds 4 drugs have little to no effect on COVID-19

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The World Health Organization announced the long-awaited results of a six-month trial that endeavored to see if existing drugs might have an effect on the coronavirus.

National Politics

TV viewers get a split-screen view of Trump, Biden; Guthrie’s exchanges with Trump get noticed

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By DAVID BAUDER
Trump faced a crackling round of questioning from Savannah Guthrie of the “Today” show, who pressed him on his personal experience with COVID-19, his finances and his support of conspiracy theories.

National

Avalanche of early votes is transforming the 2020 election

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Americans' rush to vote is leading election experts to predict that a record 150 million votes may be cast and turnout rates could be higher than in any presidential election since 1908.

News

Sentencing date set for Milladore woman convicted of killing newborn

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
A sentencing date is set for Dec. 2 for the 24-year-old woman convicted of killing her newborn.

Latest News

National

Amber Alert issued for 7-year-old in Md.

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gray News staff
Prophet Johnson has been missing since Thursday from Glen Burnie, Maryland. He is described as approximately 4 feet tall, 50 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

National

Colts close practice facility after positive tests for virus

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The Colts wrote on Twitter that the team will work remotely.

Coronavirus

Virus at ‘turning point’ in Europe, hitting at-risk groups

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Italian health officials have declared that the resurgence of COVID-19 has reached an “acute phase.”

National

Peloton recalls pedals on spin bikes after reported injuries

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CNN Staff
There have been more than 100 reports of the pedals breaking and more than a dozen reported injuries.

National News

Rep. Elise Stefanik moves to the right even as she stays in the middle

Updated: 2 hours ago

National Politics

GOP senator berates Trump in leaked call with constituents

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., said in a call with constituents that the president "kisses dictators' butts" and "mocks evangelicals."