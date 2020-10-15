Wausau to host weekly COVID testing beginning Oct. 20

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Health Department will be hosting free COVID-19 testing weekly on Tuesdays with the aid of the Wisconsin National Guard. Testing begins next Tuesday, Oct. 20.

According to a news release, the event will provide drive-through COVID-19 nasal swab testing at Marathon County Emergency Management Office, 1308 West Street in Wausau.

Three-hundred tests will be performed on a first-come first-served basis. Testing begins at 8 a.m. and will be provided until 4 p.m., or until they are gone.

Registration for testing can be done electronically. Staff will assist people with registering if needed, but everyone is strongly encouraged to register early.

Instructions can be found at:

https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/publications/p02721.pdf (English)

https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/publications/p02721s.pdf (Spanish)

https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/publications/p02721h.pdf (Hmong)

