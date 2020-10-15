Wausau School District voters to be asked 2 referendum questions

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Voters in the Wausau School District will be asked two questions related to district funding on Nov. 3.

The questions read as followed:

QUESTION NUMBER 1: Shall the Wausau School District, Marathon County, Wisconsin be authorized to issue pursuant to Chapter 67 of the Wisconsin Statutes, general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $155,000,000 for the public purpose of paying the cost of a school building and facility improvement project consisting of: district-wide safety and security, school modernization, building infrastructure, technology systems and site improvements; construction of an elementary school on the Grant Elementary site to merge Grant and Lincoln Elementary Schools and removal of the current building; renovations to the Lincoln Elementary building to repurpose for an expanded Montessori program; remodeling at the elementary and middle schools; construction of additions at Horace Mann and John Muir Middle Schools, and at Hawthorn Hills, Maine, Rib Mountain, Riverview, South Mountain and Stettin Elementary Schools; construction of a new School Forest Environmental Center; and acquisition of furnishings, fixtures and equipment?

QUESTION NUMBER II: Shall the Wausau School District, Marathon County, Wisconsin be authorized to exceed the revenue limit specified in Section 121.91, Wisconsin Statutes, by $3,000,000 beginning with the 2021-2022 school year, for recurring purposes consisting of expenses related to providing full pupil services teams at each elementary school, and other operational and maintenance expenses?

Thursday, the district released a video on Twitter explaining how pupil services would benefit the students.

