Advertisement

UW Health Study Finder offers new way for patients to learn about clinical trials

The web page allows patients to search clinical trials and studies they may qualify for
By Isabel Lawrence
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Clinical trials and studies can be important in providing new information towards finding cures or treatments for different ailments and health problems. Now, UW Health and the UW School of Medicine and Public Health are launching a website to help track those studies.

UW Health Study Finder is a new website put together by the office of clinical trials that list studies and trials that are going on at UW. Dr. William Hartman, the principal investigator for several of the COVID-19 clinical trials, said the resource allows patients to easily search and find whether or not they may qualify for a study.

“They just enter some simple information, click search, and it will give them the trials that they could qualify for and the phone numbers so they can talk with the coordinators and better understand what the trial is all about and what their commitment to the trial would be,” he said.

Hartman said clinical trials are important in advancing medicine.

“Medicine progresses through clinical trials,” he said. “Discovery happens when people can volunteer to be part of trials, whether it’s to discover something or see if a treatment that was used for something else might be good for their particular ailment.”

For example, there are currently five COVID-19 studies listed on the Study Finder that patients could learn more about. Hartman said they’ve been lucky that several trials they’ve been a part of have seemed to help.

Hartman said they always need participation in studies to ensure the most accurate results.

“Especially important to the clinical trials that are ongoing right now too is that we need as much minority involvement as possible, and we keep careful track of that,” he said. “This is a virus that disproportionately effects people of color, and so to get true, meaningful results, we need their participation in these studies so that we know that the treatment is good for everybody, not just for one family or one particular racial group, that it’s good for everyone.”

To learn more about current trials and studies, head to the UW Health Study Finder website.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

COVID-19 emergency field hospital opens in Milwaukee area

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Tony Langfellow
It's a facility health officials hoped would never have to be utilized, but a field hospital in Milwaukee opened up on Wednesday, Oct. 14 in an effort to lessen the load on hospitals across the state.

News

Sen. Baldwin says Wisconsinites need to get on “same page” to stop COVID spread

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Heather Foster
Sen. Baldwin says Wisconsinites need to get on “same page” to stop COVID spread

News

Marshfield Clinic receives $4M grant to fight COVID

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dale Ryman
Marshfield Clinic receives $4M grant to fight COVID

News

Wisconsin absentee ballot case heads to U.S. Supreme Court

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Gov. Tony Evers filed an amicus brief in the U.S. Supreme Court Wednesday to reinstate an injunction that allowed absentee ballots post-marked by election day to be counted if they are received up to six days after election day.

News

Senator Baldwin says she will vote ‘no’ for new justice

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Heather Foster
Senator says she will vote ‘no’ for new justice

Latest News

News

Parents, historic preservation group oppose referendum to demolish, upgrade Wausau school

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Stella Porter
You may have seen the signs around Wausau asking you to vote “no” on the school district referendum on November 3rd. One part of the referendum would combine Grant and Lincoln schools in a new building.

News

CDC awards Marshfield Clinic Research Institute $4M to study COVID-19 in rural areas

Updated: 4 hours ago
Participants will be from 14 area ZIP codes

News

Wausau school referendum controversial for some residents

Updated: 4 hours ago
District says its a good time financially to combine schools, some residents worry about historic landmark schools, class sizes

News

Wisconsin planning for COVID vaccine- who will get it and when

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Hayley Spitler
Five COVID vaccines are currently in phase three of trials, according to Gundersen Health System. The state of Wisconsin is proposing who should receive a vaccine first while supplies are limited.

News

What happens if your student has to quarantine after being exposed to COVID-19 patient

Updated: 5 hours ago
Most students continue learning virtually if exposed