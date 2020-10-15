Advertisement

Sheriff: Suspect still at large in Devil’s Lake homicide; new details released

Authorities are investigating a death at Devil's Lake State Park on Wednesday, October 14, 2020.
Authorities are investigating a death at Devil's Lake State Park on Wednesday, October 14, 2020.(WMTV/Elise Romas)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Office is still searching for the person who killed a 24-year-old man, whose body was found Wednesday at Devil’s Lake State Park.

The suspect is described as a man who stands between 5′10″ and 6′ tall and was wearing a dark head covering and dark face covering. He was last scene heading west on the grottos trail at the park, where the victim’s body was discovered.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time. The Sheriff’s Office said an autopsy is expected to be performed Thursday. Sheriff Chip Meister stated that because the investigation is still ongoing the information they are able to release will be “extremely limited.”

Sheriff Chip Meister is also asking any potential witnesses for help identifying the suspect. The Sheriff’s Office is urging anyone who was on the south side of the state park, near the south shore parking area, grottos trail, or railroad tracks between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Wednesday and saw something suspicious or witnessed the attack to call Sauk Co. Crime Stoppers at 1-888-TIP-SAUK (1-888-847-7285).

Additionally, investigators learned there were people taking photos of the scenery in the park around that time. They are also asking anyone who took pictures around that time to call Crime Stoppers as well, so investigators can see if they may have inadvertently captured a shot of the suspect.

Devil’s Lake State Park has reopened Thursday after it was closed following the discovery of the man’s body.

The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office's map showing where the victim's body was discovered on Wednesday, October 15, 2020.
The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office's map showing where the victim's body was discovered on Wednesday, October 15, 2020.(Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office)

