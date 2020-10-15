Senator says she will vote ‘no’ for new justice

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Senator Tammy Baldwin said Wednesday, the appointment of a new Supreme Court justice should be left until after the November presidential election.

“I will vote ‘no.’ I do not believe that this is a legitimate process, partly because of the duplicity of Mitch McConnel,” she said. "And, having one set of rules for a democratic president and another set of rules for a republican president.”

Senator Baldwin said important issues that really matter to her constituents are at stake right now, including reproductive rights, labor rights and healthcare.

