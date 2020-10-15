Advertisement

Senator says she will vote ‘no’ for new justice

Believes it should be task of next president
Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett, meets with Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., not shown, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 at the Capitol in Washington. (Greg Nash/Pool via AP)
Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett, meets with Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., not shown, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 at the Capitol in Washington. (Greg Nash/Pool via AP)(Greg Nash | AP)
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Senator Tammy Baldwin said Wednesday, the appointment of a new Supreme Court justice should be left until after the November presidential election.

“I will vote ‘no.’ I do not believe that this is a legitimate process, partly because of the duplicity of Mitch McConnel,” she said. "And, having one set of rules for a democratic president and another set of rules for a republican president.”

Senator Baldwin said important issues that really matter to her constituents are at stake right now, including reproductive rights, labor rights and healthcare.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sen. Baldwin says Wisconsinites need to get on “same page” to stop COVID spread

Updated: moments ago
Sen. Baldwin says Wisconsinites need to get on “same page” to stop COVID spread

News

Marshfield Clinic receives $4M grant to fight COVID

Updated: 31 minutes ago
Marshfield Clinic receives $4M grant to fight COVID

News

UW Health Study Finder offers new way for patients to learn about clinical trials

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Isabel Lawrence
UW Health Study Finder offers new way for patients to find studies and clinical trials.

News

Parents, historic preservation group oppose referendum to demolish, upgrade Wausau school

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Stella Porter
You may have seen the signs around Wausau asking you to vote “no” on the school district referendum on November 3rd. One part of the referendum would combine Grant and Lincoln schools in a new building.

Latest News

News

CDC awards Marshfield Clinic Research Institute $4M to study COVID-19 in rural areas

Updated: 2 hours ago
Participants will be from 14 area ZIP codes

News

Wausau school referendum controversial for some residents

Updated: 3 hours ago
District says its a good time financially to combine schools, some residents worry about historic landmark schools, class sizes

News

Wisconsin planning for COVID vaccine- who will get it and when

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Hayley Spitler
Five COVID vaccines are currently in phase three of trials, according to Gundersen Health System. The state of Wisconsin is proposing who should receive a vaccine first while supplies are limited.

News

What happens if your student has to quarantine after being exposed to COVID-19 patient

Updated: 4 hours ago
Most students continue learning virtually if exposed

Health

Life impact of most common form of eczema, called atopic dermatitis

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Holly Chilsen
An educational campaign discusses the most common questions caregivers and patients have surrounding atopic dermatitis.

Health

Wisconsinites: What you need to know about Medicare sign-ups during this unprecedented time

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Holly Chilsen
Expert offers tips on what to look for in a plan and what benefits are available in Wisconsin.