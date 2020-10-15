Advertisement

Sen. Baldwin says Wisconsinites need to get on “same page” to stop COVID spread

(MGN Online)
By Heather Foster
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 9:13 PM CDT
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Senator Tammy Baldwin said Wednesday, she logs onto the Department of Health Services website every day to check the latest COVID-19 numbers in the state.

She says it’s up to fellow Wisconsinites to get the spread under control.

“What it says to me, is that we have all got to get on the same page with regard to taking the precautions and using the tools that have proven effective in reducing the transmission,” she said.

