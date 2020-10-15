Portage County adds position dedicated to community policing

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Portage County Sheriff’s Office is adding a new position that will try to make their team better accessible in rural parts of the area.

Deputy Jared Mayer has been assigned to the new role, where he’ll have dedicated office hours in various communities.

Sheriff Mike Lukas said, it’s a good way to engage with a bigger audience.

“Number one, we can keep in contact, keep these positive relations with law enforcement here in the county. And, also have an eyes and ears for me, because I can only be at so many spots," Sheriff Lukas said.

Mayer’s dedicated hours are as follows:

Tuesdays: 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM Village of Amherst Village Hall

Wednesdays: 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM Village of Rosholt Village Hall or Public Library

Thursdays: Rotating between Almond, Bancroft, Junction City, Kellner, and Polonia

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.