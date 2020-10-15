Parents, historic preservation group oppose referendum to demolish, upgrade Wausau school

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - You may have seen the signs around Wausau asking you to vote “no” on the school district referendum on November 3rd. One part of the referendum would combine Grant and Lincoln schools in a new building.

Some parents and a historic preservation group are worried about the plan for the new building, but the school district says it’s the right time to build an upgraded school that better serves students.

“It seems inequitable to single that neighborhood out, combine that school, affect those families,” said Mark Holdhusen, a parent of two former Lincoln students and president of a group called Committee for Equitable Schools that is behind the signs.

On the ballot is a $155 million referendum that would raze Grant Elementary School and merge it with Lincoln in a new building where Grant is now. The Committee for Equitable Schools says parents weren’t consulted enough.

“Smaller schools are more effective at educating students, especially when you take into account the socioeconomic status of the families within that school,” Holdhusen said.

Lincoln and Grant are the schools in the district with the highest percentage of ethnic minorities. But Superintendent Dr. Keith Hilts says that’s exactly why they’re focusing on giving them more support in a better building. Class sizes won’t change, and two principals will serve students under one roof.

“The optics suggest that we’re doing this to the students, to those families. Our optics are, we’re investing $30 million into some of our neediest neighborhoods,” Dr. Hilts said.

He says they tried to ask for feedback on several occasions, including at a meeting this summer designed to form a task force.

“We invited people from the demographic that we wanted. Diverse, representing the schools, all that. We were disappointed in particular that we didn’t get enough parents of color,” he said.

He says they’ve had an issue getting more than a handful of engaged parents to give feedback, perhaps because of the pandemic.

“People tend not to engage until there is some sort of perceived crisis. We could’ve gotten more input. Our communication would have been more effective were it not during the pandemic,” he said.

“There are families that are out of work, and to all of a sudden have to re-establish another school for your family at a time when you’re looking for work… just doesn’t seem like it’s the right time for the district to be moving forward,” Holdhusen said.

The district believes now is the best time, especially given the fact that it won’t cost taxpayers.

“Between historically low interest rate, wonderful financial planning, we can offer this with no tax impact,” Dr. Hilts explained, adding that Grant’s building is not meeting teachers' needs. Some classrooms only have a few outlets and can’t accommodate much technology. Some parts of the building have air and heat issues.

Another part of the referendum would put pre-K through 8th grade Montessori students in the Lincoln building. Chief Financial Officer Bob Tess says this will be an opportunity for some kids to stay in the same building.

“Some families will certainly take advantage of staying right in their neighborhood and attending a quality, free school,” he said.

Friends of Wausau Historic Landmarks says Grant’s building should not be demolished.

“It would be sad to see something that is an integral part of this neighborhood, of this community go away,” said the group’s president, Christine Martens. “It needs to be part of our future, not just our past.”

Grant was built in 1910 by Van Ryn & DeGelleke of Milwaukee. They say it gives the area a sense of place, with its distinct neoclassical architecture including shaped parapets, and its tall pine trees are an anchor in the neighborhood.

“You really need to get out and step out and take a walk around the building to notice all these little details, like the crest up above the main entrance,” Martens said. “The dentals, which are the things that look kind of like teeth, those are all the way around the building, just adds a lot of depth and interest to the building.”

“They did some estimates with regard to the cost of restoring it, so I think that’s definitely an option,” said Gary Gisselman, a member of Friends of Wausau Historic landmarks. “Through the years I’ve seen some schools and other buildings torn down. Key elements of our city.”

“We love old buildings. But we love them from an aesthetic point of view, not from an educational point of view,” Dr. Hilts said.

Whether or not the referendum passes on Nov. 3, the landmarks commission is moving forward with having Grant designated as a local landmark.

