Open enrollment is here: How to get the most out of your Medicare plan

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Every October, Medicare beneficiaries have the opportunity to make changes to their health benefits during Medicare’s Annual Enrollment Period (AEP). This year, as we continue to fight a global pandemic, it is more important than ever to have comprehensive health coverage. Seniors 65 and older concerned about being exposed to COVID-19 still have ways to shop during AEP without leaving their homes.

October 15 is the first day of the open enrollment period. Medicare Advantage expert Shannon Adams joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 to offer tips on making the most of this open enrollment period.

Some of her tips include:

Go online : Visit Medicare’s Plan Finder ( : Visit Medicare’s Plan Finder ( Medicare.gov ) or attend a virtual educational session.

Pick up the phone : Call individual plans or independent brokers and ask questions so you clearly understand all your options.

Review changes : Check your Annual Notice of Change (ANOC) document (mailed in late September) to see if anything in your plan will change.

Weigh extras : Pay attention to extra benefits that are not available in Original Medicare but may be built into an MA plan, such as dental, vision, transportation or telehealth visits.

Consider costs : Know the plan’s premium or monthly cost; check for out-of-pocket costs, including copays and deductibles on doctor and hospital visits and prescription drugs.

Know your network : Check to see if your favorite facilities and doctors are in-network.

Don’t forget prevention : Talk to your doctor about necessary screenings and vaccinations, including the flu shot which will be especially important this year.

Safety first: If you need to do a face-to-face meeting, be sure to follow all the proper COVID-19 safety precautions as outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

