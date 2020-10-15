New Wausau thrift store to benefit sober living program

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Second Chance thrift store celebrated its grand opening Thursday. The store will benefit Bridge Street Mission. The Christian organization runs a community living program for people who want to get sober.

“We’re trying to make sure that everyone is clothed and everyone has what they need. We are selling items like a regular store but at a much lower rate,” Second Chance volunteer Christina Sessions said.

The store is located at 750 Jackson Street. It started out as just an idea for Sessions, but with the help of volunteers and a little elbow grease, the doors are now open.

“We had Christina who had an idea, and a dream to get this open and going,” Bridge Street Chaplin Benjamin Paris explained.

“The community has stepped up in helping me do this in only three weeks. I wouldn’t be able to do any of this without my volunteers. They have been a blessing,” Sessions added.

All of the profits from the store go to helping fund the Bridge Street programs. On the first day that the store was open, the store already had people excited to start shopping.

“Oh, I think when the word really gets out there it’s going to help the Bridge Street Mission a lot," Mosinee resident and shopper Diana Harris said. "Awesome opportunity to raise funds for the Bridge Street mission,” she added.

The store is still accepting donations. The largest needs right now is for baby and teen items. They are also in need of volunteers for people to work at the store. For information on the store or to donate, click here.

