Marshfield sets date, time for trick-or-treating

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marshfield City Council has unanimously approved trick-or-treating for Oct. 31 from 4-7 p.m.

Last month, the city said they’d leave the decision up to community members. However, a decision to set a date and time was decided Wednesday evening.

The Centers for Disease Control has issued its list of recommendations to stay safe during Halloween, due to the pandemic.

Make trick-or-treating safer

Avoid direct contact with trick-or-treaters.

Give out treats outdoors, if possible.

Set up a station with individually bagged treats for kids to take.

Wash hands before handling treats.

Wear a mask.

