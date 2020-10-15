Marshfield sets date, time for trick-or-treating
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marshfield City Council has unanimously approved trick-or-treating for Oct. 31 from 4-7 p.m.
Last month, the city said they’d leave the decision up to community members. However, a decision to set a date and time was decided Wednesday evening.
The Centers for Disease Control has issued its list of recommendations to stay safe during Halloween, due to the pandemic.
Make trick-or-treating safer
- Avoid direct contact with trick-or-treaters.
- Give out treats outdoors, if possible.
- Set up a station with individually bagged treats for kids to take.
- Wash hands before handling treats.
- Wear a mask.
