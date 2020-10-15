Advertisement

Marshfield Clinic receives $4M grant to fight COVID

Seeking 1,500 volunteers
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 8:44 PM CDT
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Marshfield Clinic Research Institute is working to fight COVID-19 in rural areas.

The CDC is giving them $4 million in grant funding to conduct a study in rural communities.

The study will monitor up to 1,500 volunteers, who will be monitored every week for one year.

All participants will be asked to complete a survey once a week, and some will be sent a nose swab kit.

Invitations will go out in the next few weeks with plans to begin the study in November.

“By following these people, the same people, throughout the year, we’ll see waves; see how the pandemic progresses through the community, or not," Dr. Huong McClean from Marshfield Clinic Research Institute said.

Volunteers will be from a 14-area zip code region. North to Dorchester, south to Pittsville. Milladore to the east and Chile to the west.

