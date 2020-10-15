Advertisement

King Veteran Home: 77 people test positive for coronavirus since last Friday

(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUPACA, Wis. (WBAY) - A letter obtained by Action 2 News sent to members, as well as friends and family of King Veteran Home in Waupaca County, says the campus is being hit hard by COVID-19.

According to the letter, dated October 14, since their last report on Friday, 60 members and 17 staff have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The letter goes on to say that since the report came out, they have had 15 members and 37 staff recover, and as of Tuesday, 51 members were in quarantine in Stordock Hall.

Tammy Servatius, the Commandant, wrote they also had a death related to the virus, meaning the campus has had four deaths throughout the past three weeks which may be attributed to COVID-19.

Servatius says 307 out of the roughly 700 staff members live in the City of Waupaca, and hundreds of others live in the surrounding counties, which are Winnebago, Outagamie, Waushara and Portage.

Waupaca County, as well as those surrounding counties, are listed as having very high activity levels for COVID-19.

The campus is providing a digital COVID-19 update. You can sign up to receive the digital communication by clicking HERE.

A letter dated October 14 shows what has been happening at King Veteran Home in Waupaca County.
A letter dated October 14 shows what has been happening at King Veteran Home in Waupaca County.(WBAY Staff)

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

US layoffs remain elevated as 898,000 seek jobless aid

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits rose last week to 898,000, a historically high number and evidence that layoffs remain a hindrance to the economy’s recovery from the pandemic recession that erupted seven months ago.

National

Broadway reaches for normalcy with Tony Award nominations

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Tumult in the industry remains, it was announced last week that performances would be shut down until at least May 30.

National News

Early voters braving miserably long lines shatter records

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
Early voters are shattering records. "Historic turnout" is expected for the general election.

Coronavirus

People with Type O blood may have lower risk of COVID-19 infection, severe illness

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
The research gives further evidence that blood type may play a role in someone’s susceptibility to infection and just how serious their illness is.

Back To School

What to expect if your student gets isolated and quarantined

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Emily Davies
As Wisconsin continues to break state COVID-19 records regularly, schools are seeing impacts among their student and staff. What happens when students or teachers need to quarantine or isolate?

Latest News

Health

Life impact of most common form of eczema, called atopic dermatitis

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Holly Chilsen
An educational campaign discusses the most common questions caregivers and patients have surrounding atopic dermatitis.

Health

Wisconsinites: What you need to know about Medicare sign-ups during this unprecedented time

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Holly Chilsen
Expert offers tips on what to look for in a plan and what benefits are available in Wisconsin.

Coronavirus

Health experts say the fall COVID-19 surge is here and small gatherings are likely the source

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
Health experts say the fall COVID-19 surge is here and small gatherings are likely the source.

Coronavirus

Closing schools is latest front in virus fight across Europe

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
European countries, and even regions inside countries, are applying drastically contrasting strategies to get a handle on the pandemic.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus cases surge across Germany

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
Germany reports the highest cumulative infection numbers since April.

National

Extra safety scrutiny planned as virus vaccine worries grow

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
With this week’s pause of a second major vaccine study because of an unexplained illness a quarter of Americans say they won’t get vaccinated.