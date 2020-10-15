First Alert Weather: Few snowflakes possible Saturday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The cooldown has arrived! Temperatures only rise into the low to mid 40s by this afternoon. We are expecting decreasing cloud cover for most areas, with a good deal of sunshine for most of the afternoon hours. A northwesterly breeze will help to keep our temperatures down today, and we could also see wind gusts around 25mph at times today.

The cold pattern will linger through much of next week, as we will struggle to break out of the 40s for some time. With the cooler than average temperatures, we have a few chances to see some snowflakes for the first time this season.

Tomorrow will feature mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, but we may see an isolated rain or snow shower here and there. Accumulation is not expected if we do see an isolated shower develop.

Saturday brings the best chance of some snowfall, but we are still not expecting much. Ground temperatures are still above the freezing mark in most places, so most of the accumulation will likely be limited to grassy surfaces north of 29. Roads will likely be fine, but there is a chance to see an isolated slick spot here and there, especially on bridges and overpasses.

Nonetheless, temperatures continue to cool down, and it is that time of the year where we start to see more and more snow chances instead of rain chances.

