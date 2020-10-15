DHS: 3,747 new COVID-19 cases in last 24-hours
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin Department of Health Service Secretary-Designee Andrea Palm said Thursday in the last six weeks, the state’s COVID-19 cases have quadrupled.
Palm said in the last 24-hours 3,747 new cases were reported along with 17 more deaths.
The state’s seven-day daily case average is 2,927.
This story is still developing.
The DHS is live now with a press briefing.
