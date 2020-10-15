Advertisement

DHS: 3,747 new COVID-19 cases in last 24-hours

COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
COVID-19 case numbers on the rise(test)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin Department of Health Service Secretary-Designee Andrea Palm said Thursday in the last six weeks, the state’s COVID-19 cases have quadrupled.

Palm said in the last 24-hours 3,747 new cases were reported along with 17 more deaths.

The state’s seven-day daily case average is 2,927.

This story is still developing.

The DHS is live now with a press briefing.

DHS Press Briefing

Gov. Tony Evers, DHS provide update on state's COVID-19 activity

Posted by WSAW NewsChannel 7 on Thursday, October 15, 2020

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

First Alert Weather: Light snow possible on Saturday

Updated: moments ago
|
By Mark Holley
The cooldown has arrived

News

Harris suspends travel after staffer tests COVID-19 positive

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By BILL BARROW
Harris was scheduled to travel Thursday to North Carolina for events encouraging voters to cast early ballots.

News

GOP pushes Barrett’s nomination ahead, Dems decry ‘sham’

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Senate Judiciary Committee set Oct. 22 for its vote to recommend Barrett’s nomination to the full Senate for a final vote by month’s end.

News

Marshfield sets date, time for trick-or-treating

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
The Marshfield City Council has unanimously approved trick-or-treating for Oct. 31 from 4-7 p.m.

Latest News

News

Wausau School District voters to be asked 2 referendum questions

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
Voters in the Wausau School District will be asked two questions related to district funding on Nov. 3.

News

Wisconsin unemployment drops to 5.4% in September

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Wisconsin’s unemployment rate dropped from 6.3% in August to 5.4% in September.

News

AP-NORC poll: Americans critical of Trump handling of virus

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Majorities of Americans are highly critical of President Donald Trump’s handling of both the coronavirus pandemic and his own illness.

News

Sheriff: Suspect still at large in Devil’s Lake homicide; new details released

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Office is still searching for the person who killed a 24-year-old man, whose body was found Wednesday at Devil’s Lake State Park.

News

Poll workers needed in Edgar, Amherst and other municipalities

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Only 13 mostly small Wisconsin communities are reporting poll worker shortages less than three weeks before the November election, despite surging cases of the coronavirus in the key battleground state.

News

9th and final season of ‘Last Man Standing’ to debut in January

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
FOX has announced ‘Last Man Standing’ will conclude with its upcoming ninth and final season.