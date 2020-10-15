DHS: 3,747 new COVID-19 cases in last 24-hours

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin Department of Health Service Secretary-Designee Andrea Palm said Thursday in the last six weeks, the state’s COVID-19 cases have quadrupled.

Palm said in the last 24-hours 3,747 new cases were reported along with 17 more deaths.

The state’s seven-day daily case average is 2,927.

This story is still developing.

The DHS is live now with a press briefing.

DHS Press Briefing Gov. Tony Evers, DHS provide update on state's COVID-19 activity Posted by WSAW NewsChannel 7 on Thursday, October 15, 2020

