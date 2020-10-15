Advertisement

COVID-19 emergency field hospital opens in Milwaukee area

By Tony Langfellow
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s a facility health officials hoped would never have to be utilized, but a field hospital in Milwaukee opened up on Wednesday, Oct. 14 in an effort to lessen the load on hospitals across the state.

The facilities manager said on a call on Wednesday, while she’s impressed with the hard work it took to get the building ready, she hoped that she’d never actually had to open it.

“The average length of stay for the patient to be is anywhere from three to six days, that is what we anticipate. They’re between the ages of 18 and 70-years-old. They may need some additional oxygen therapy, [and] additional medications,” CEO of the Wisconsin State Fair Park Alternate Care Facility Deb Standridge said.

As Coronavirus cases continue to rise in Wisconsin, and the doors at the COVID-19 alternate care facility in Milwaukee open, health professionals said this was a necessary step.

“This is really the five-alarm fire in our communities to say it’s time for us to come together and band together,” Thedacare President and CEO Dr. Imran Andrabi said.

“We’ve now seen a near tripling in COVID hospitalizations in Milwaukee County in about as many weeks,” Milwaukee County Emergency Management Medical Director Dr. Ben Weston said.

With 50 doctors, nurses, pharmacists, and respiratory specialists ready to get to work, the number of patients at the facility will fluctuate.

“I will tell you today of a hospital that talked to us last week that was becoming overwhelmed and had limited needs. When we spoke to them again four days later, many of them had been discharged,” Standridge said.

Patients with a temperature of more than 100 degrees will not be using the facility. However, officials warn staying safe is key whether there is a mask mandate or not in the state.

“Order or no order, I strongly encourage people in the state to avoid any type of mass gathering, wear your mask, stay 6 feet apart, and stay home if you are ill,” Wisconsin Department of Health Services Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk said.

They’re able to care for anyone between the ages of 18 and 70 that are close to a full recovery and NewsChannel 7 will be sure to follow the intake in Milwaukee and keep you updated as the numbers change.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Restaurants fighting to be open

Updated: moments ago

News

Sen. Baldwin says Wisconsinites need to get on “same page” to stop COVID spread

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Heather Foster
Sen. Baldwin says Wisconsinites need to get on “same page” to stop COVID spread

News

Marshfield Clinic receives $4M grant to fight COVID

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dale Ryman
Marshfield Clinic receives $4M grant to fight COVID

News

Wisconsin absentee ballot case heads to U.S. Supreme Court

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Gov. Tony Evers filed an amicus brief in the U.S. Supreme Court Wednesday to reinstate an injunction that allowed absentee ballots post-marked by election day to be counted if they are received up to six days after election day.

Latest News

News

UW Health Study Finder offers new way for patients to learn about clinical trials

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Isabel Lawrence
UW Health Study Finder offers new way for patients to find studies and clinical trials.

News

Parents, historic preservation group oppose referendum to demolish, upgrade Wausau school

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Stella Porter
You may have seen the signs around Wausau asking you to vote “no” on the school district referendum on November 3rd. One part of the referendum would combine Grant and Lincoln schools in a new building.

News

CDC awards Marshfield Clinic Research Institute $4M to study COVID-19 in rural areas

Updated: 4 hours ago
Participants will be from 14 area ZIP codes

News

Wausau school referendum controversial for some residents

Updated: 4 hours ago
District says its a good time financially to combine schools, some residents worry about historic landmark schools, class sizes

News

Wisconsin planning for COVID vaccine- who will get it and when

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Hayley Spitler
Five COVID vaccines are currently in phase three of trials, according to Gundersen Health System. The state of Wisconsin is proposing who should receive a vaccine first while supplies are limited.

News

What happens if your student has to quarantine after being exposed to COVID-19 patient

Updated: 5 hours ago
Most students continue learning virtually if exposed