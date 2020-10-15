Chamber to host online forum for 85th Assembly District candidates

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce will host a live-streamed forum Thursday night at 7 p.m. between the candidate in the 85th Assembly District.

The public is invited to watch. You must register in advance at tinyurl.com/85thcandforum

The candidates are Patrick Snyder (R-Incumbent) and Jeff Johnson (D). The winner of the election will serve a two-year term.

Wisconsin’s 85th Assembly District includes the City of Schofield, City of Wausau, Town of Bevent, Town of Easton, Town of Elderon, Town of Franzen, Town of Norrie, Town of Reid, Town of Ringle, Town of Wausau, Town of Weston, Village of Elderon, Village of Hatley and Village of Rothschild.

