Advertisement

Chamber to host online forum for 85th Assembly District candidates

Patrick Snyder (R-Incumbent) and Jeff Johnson (D
Patrick Snyder (R-Incumbent) and Jeff Johnson (D(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce will host a live-streamed forum Thursday night at 7 p.m. between the candidate in the 85th Assembly District.

The public is invited to watch. You must register in advance at tinyurl.com/85thcandforum

The candidates are Patrick Snyder (R-Incumbent) and Jeff Johnson (D). The winner of the election will serve a two-year term.

Wisconsin’s 85th Assembly District includes the City of Schofield, City of Wausau, Town of Bevent, Town of Easton, Town of Elderon, Town of Franzen, Town of Norrie, Town of Reid, Town of Ringle, Town of Wausau, Town of Weston, Village of Elderon, Village of Hatley and Village of Rothschild.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

9th and final season of ‘Last Man Standing’ to debut in January

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
FOX has announced ‘Last Man Standing’ will conclude with its upcoming ninth and final season.

News

LIVE: Senate Judiciary sets Oct. 22 vote on Barrett’s nomination

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
In her Senate testimony, Barrett has stressed that she would be her own judge and sought to create distance between herself and past positions.

News

7 Things You Need to Know: Thursday, October 15, 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
Here are the 7 things you need to know for Thursday, October 15, 2020.

News

First Alert Weather: Few snowflakes possible Saturday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Austin Kopnitsky
The cooldown has arrived

Latest News

News

Restaurants fighting to be open

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

King Veteran Home: 77 people test positive for coronavirus since last Friday

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
A letter obtained by Action 2 News sent to members, as well as friends and family of King Veteran Home in Waupaca County, says the campus is being hit hard by COVID-19.

News

COVID-19 emergency field hospital opens in Milwaukee area

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Tony Langfellow
It's a facility health officials hoped would never have to be utilized, but a field hospital in Milwaukee opened up on Wednesday, Oct. 14 in an effort to lessen the load on hospitals across the state.

News

Sen. Baldwin says Wisconsinites need to get on “same page” to stop COVID spread

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Heather Foster
Sen. Baldwin says Wisconsinites need to get on “same page” to stop COVID spread

News

Marshfield Clinic receives $4M grant to fight COVID

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Dale Ryman
Marshfield Clinic receives $4M grant to fight COVID

News

Wisconsin absentee ballot case heads to U.S. Supreme Court

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Gov. Tony Evers filed an amicus brief in the U.S. Supreme Court Wednesday to reinstate an injunction that allowed absentee ballots post-marked by election day to be counted if they are received up to six days after election day.