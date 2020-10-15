Barnes and Noble says cyber attack exposed customers’ data
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Barnes and Noble said it suffered a massive cybersecurity attack that exposed customer information, including email addresses and other personal details.
The company sent an email Monday notifying customers of the data breach.
The bookstore chain said customers' financial information was not exposed, but transaction histories may have been.
Transaction history refers to purchase information related to books and other products bought from the company.
On Wednesday, the company’s Nook e-book platform suffered a temporary outage.
Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.