Aspirus Wausau Hospital names new president

Jeff Wicklander
Jeff Wicklander(Aspirus)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Jeff Wicklander has accepted the role of President of Aspirus Wausau Hospital & Central Region, according to a media release.

Wicklander will join the hospital system later this month.

“Jeff’s experience as an executive and caregiver puts him in an excellent position to lead Aspirus Wausau Hospital,” Matthew Heywood, President and CEO stated. “I am looking forward to the great things he and his team will do for our communities.”

Wicklander is currently President of North Memorial Health Care, a 518-bed hospital in Robbinsdale, Minnesota.  Prior to North Memorial, Wicklander was Vice President of Patient Care and Chief Nursing Officer at Allina Health-United Hospital in St. Paul.

