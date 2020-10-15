Adams ready to return; Packers injury notes

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It was nearly all hands on deck at Packers practice Wednesday. Only cornerback Kevin King (quad) and RB/RS Tyler Ervin (wrist) sat out.

Receiver Davante Adams was full go as he gets set to return from the hamstring injury that has caused him to sit out the last two and a half games. Before the bye, Adams was practicing in hopes of playing against the Falcons. But when he was told he wouldn’t be active, he tweeted the morning of the game that he was not allowed to play. The Packers won the game without him, just as they had done against the Saints, and 4 times in 2019. But Adams reiterated Wednesday he is itching to return Sunday in Tampa.

“Hamstring feels good. It feels ever better than it was at that point when the tweet went out,” Adams said. As for that now infamous tweet: “It’s not too much to read into it to say that I was frustrated. I am a competitor. Everybody knows what I am about and how I play football. Me being who I am and how I am wired, even if I’m not 100 percent, which obviously at that time I said I was great to play. And then the tweet was taken down because I decided to take it down. Nothing else went into it that other than me deciding that it was the best thing to do. A little frustrated, obviously.”

Also Sunday, 37-year old Aaron Rodgers will look like the spry youngster in his matchup with 43-year old Tom Brady. Rodgers is quick to point out he won’t be facing Brady, but he does appreciate how the future hall of famer, and elder statesman of NFL signal callers, goes about his business.

“He does things that I’m not sure that every young quarterback realizes, but they should,” Rodgers said Wednesday. “What Tom does is he is always trying to work on something new. He is always fiddling with things to try and get that little advantage. Timing up his drops with the routes and the balance and the footwork.”

Practice Notes:

Receiver Equanemous St. Brown and rookie linebacker Kamal Martin took part in their 2nd practice of the week on Wednesday. Both were placed on injured reserve with knee injuries, and now that they are practicing, the Packers have 3 weeks to activate them. If not, they will have to be placed on season-ending IR. It’s possible both could be ready to go Sunday against the Bucs. “We are going to take one day at a time and give them work each day and just see how their body responds,” said Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur. “A lot of times there is a lot of unknown as far as how you respond to a practice. There will be some limitations for them, but for the most part we are going to try and progress them each and every day.”

Injury Report:

Wednesday injury report for Packers and Bucs (WBAY)

