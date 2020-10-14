Advertisement

World’s Largest Trivia Contest 2020 goes virtual

By Tom Zurawski
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The 51st year of the World’s Largest Trivia Contest, broadcast by UWSP WWSP 90FM radio station every year, is going to look a little different this time around.

The contest is usually held in April, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, it was canceled.

Instead, Jim Oliva, one of the cowriters, decided to move the event to October and make it fully virtual. That’s why this year’s contest is called “Experiment in Trivia."

“If we’re going to really. attack this and use it as a fundraiser, we have to have a way of raising money. And I want a lot more people to play. They can play in separate locations using some sort of communications, whether it’s Zoom or Skype or just chat rooms or whatever,” Oliva said.

“As an experiment, it’s a great opportunity to safely pull off the contest that the community has been loving for many, many years,” WWSP program director Keegan West said.

It will run from 6 p.m. to midnight on October 23, and then from 8 a.m. to midnight on October 24 - 25.

Registration is free and online-only, but donations are accepted to help keep the student-run radio station on the air.

Teams are asked to only gather virtually unless they all live in the same household.

